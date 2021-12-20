On behalf of the Buckham West staff and Board of Directors, I would like to wish all of our members and community supporters a very Merry Christmas. Our organization is now experiencing increased participation in many, many areas and we are so happy that people are comfortable coming to see us again. We hope you will join again in 2022! At this time, I would like to announce our holiday closure schedule. Please note one day in particular -Monday, December 27 – that Buckham West will be open but there will be no meal service.
•Senior Dining- There will be no noon meal served or Meals on Wheels delivery on Friday, December 24th, Monday, December 27th and Friday, December 31st
•Fashions on Central will be closed on December 24th, 25th, 31st and Saturday, January 1st
•Buckham West will be closed on Friday, December 24th and Friday, December 31st
Welcome to Anne and NHN
We have exciting news! Buckham West is expanding its partnership with Neighbors Helping Neighbors (NHN), a new Rice County resource, by providing them office space in our building. If you are not familiar with Neighbors Helping Neighbors they are a non-profit agency that provides services to seniors or those with disabilities in Rice County helping them to continue to live independently in their home. Services include yard work, lawn mowing, snow removal, housekeeping, handy worker projects, grocery shopping, friendly visit calls, and transportation.
As of Monday, December 13, NHN made a strong commitment to Rice County by securing an office in Faribault and also hiring a staff person to assist with the program’s coordination. The office is located in the former staff office hallway here in our building and the staff person that has been hired by them is Anne Pleskonko. Anne is a familiar face in Faribault and also was a former executive director at Buckham West. She is knowledgeable with this area and also has many connections to people and resources here. Welcome to Buckham West, Anne and Neighbors Helping Neighbors!
Board Members Elected
Congratulations to Wally Wetzel, Julie Carver, Kenn Dubbels and Winnie Hughes who were elected at last week’s Annual Membership Meeting to serve a second term on the Buckham West Board of Directors. In addition to these four members, the rest of the Board includes: Kathryn Speulda, John Battles, Isabell O’Connor, Theresa Bromenshenkel, Sheri Eichhorn, George Galvin, John Bellingham, Dave Jacobsen and our city council liaison, Royal Ross. We look forward to another great year!
Problem Solved
Are you looking for Christmas gift ideas? How about purchasing a gift certificate for one of the services that we offer here at Buckham West! We have them for Senior Dining, Membership Dues, Foot Clinic and Fashions on Central. As a new gift idea, you may also purchase coupons that can be used in our Coffee Shop. At only $1 each, you can gift your special senior with coffee from our Coffee Shop. If this seems like the perfect solution for you, we can help you by stopping to see us. Problem solved!
Tax Benefits
With just a week left in 2021, many people will want to take advantage of the tax benefit gained by making a charitable donation before the end of the year. If you are thinking about making such a donation, a gift to Buckham West would be benefiting a worthwhile non-profit organization while you receive a tax benefit. Or if you are someone who is considering options for your IRA’s Required Minimum Distribution, a gift to Buckham West would also be greatly appreciated. A Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) allows individuals age 70 1/2 or older to donate up to $100,000 per year directly from a qualifying IRA to charities such as Buckham West and pay no income tax on the distribution. Please consult your tax or financial professional about your personal situation.
Shop Local
Please keep Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store, on your list of shops to visit during the holidays. Our store sells high quality, used clothing for men and women at bargain prices. Our store is now open Tuesday through Saturday each week from 11am-5pm. Remember that 100% of the proceeds from sales at Fashion on Central are used to support the Senior Center. It is the ultimate local, small business!
Senior Learning Network
Through a webcam and internet connection, Buckham West continues its series of virtual classes through the Senior Learning Network (SLN). Pre-registration is required by calling us at 332-7357 and the programs are open to the community. Cost to attend is $3/Buckham West members or $6/non-members which is payable at the door. The following is the schedule for the next session:
•Tues., Jan.4: Amon Carter Art Museum’s Art of the American West. Join us as we view the Carter Legacy galleries housing the original collection of Frederic Remington and Charles Russell objects. We will also discover how other artist of the time and modern and contemporary artists have depicted the American west.
Reminders
•Just a reminder to our current senior center members that we would like to encourage you to get your membership renewal form in before the end of this year. This year’s membership dues are $40 per person. Plus, if you are not a member yet, now is a great time to become a new member!
•All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 332-7357.