Leap of Kindness movement

As part of its 'Leap of Kindness' movement, the Rotary Club of Faribault donated $635 dollars and two containers of clothing and supplies to 'The Nest' at Faribault High School Friday. 'The Nest' provides clothing and supplies to FHS students free of charge. Pictured, from left, Rotary Club President Amy Amundson, Rotarian Laura Bock, Junior Falcon Project member Arlette Lazaro, Assistant Principal Joe Sage and Superintendent Todd Sesker. (Photo courtesy of Matt Steichen)
