For those who have not yet seen it, TPT/PBS will once again air local filmmaker, Steve Cloutier's documentary “Betty Wall: Girls Don’t Fly” at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 22; 5 a.m. and 11 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 and 1 a.m., 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, March 29. The film is an intimate portrait of how one irrepressible, small-town (Faribault) girl became a flyer with the Women's AirForce Service Pilots (WASP). "Girls Don't Fly" is a testament to the struggles and victories faced by this little-known group of "The Greatest Generation"- as told by one of the women who lived it. See tpt.org/channels to find out where to watch TPT MN (channel 199 on Spectrum cable). Pictured, Elizabeth “Betty Wall” Strohfus gives a wink to the clapboard operator during the filming of her documentary. (Photo courtesy of Steve Cloutier)