Having shoulder pain? Attend this free information session presented by Dr. Thomas Kaiser, an Orthopedic Surgeon and Sports Medicine Physician at the Allina Clinic in Faribault to learn about options for pain management, surgical intervention and rehabilitation services for shoulders. In addition, he will discuss treatment options for patients with shoulder injuries including muscle and tendon repairs, dislocations, fractures and arthritis. Along with Dr. Kaiser, staff from Courage Kenny Sports and Physical Therapy center in Faribault will also be present, providing you the opportunity to ask the experts any questions you may have.
This free program will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 at Buckham West. Space is limited and pre-registration is required by calling Buckham West at 332-7357.
Out to Lunch Bunch Resumes
Another popular Buckham West program, the Out to Lunch Bunch, is returning after taking time off during the Covid shut downs. This is an activity for Buckham West members who are interested in trying different restaurants in Faribault and the surrounding area. The group will resume meeting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 20 at Basher’s. The cost will be Dutch treat and we ask you to call us at 332-7357 to sign up so that reservations can be made for our group. Masks will be required to enter the restaurant.
Spring has arrived
Make sure you see all of the new spring fashions for men and women now on display at Fashions on Central. The store has been transformed from winter to spring and there are many clothing items to choose from.
Plus, if you have any clothing you would like to donate, please stop by. We take care of the clothes and appreciate your donations. All proceeds go toward supporting senior activities in Faribault. The store is located at 325 Central Ave. and is now open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays each week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Services Available
Buckham West continues to add services back into its schedule with two monthly, professional consultation opportunities for Faribault’s older adults. These are virtual, one-on-one sessions. The appointment will be set up in a private office and BW staff will assist with the computer operations. Please call 507-332-7357 to make an appointment for this free service.
• Southern MN Regional Legal Services (SMRLS) attorney Thomas Krause will be available for a virtual meeting to discuss and begin the intake process on various legal situations that you might have. In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member you must be a low-income senior or person with disability and live in the SMRLS service area. Please note that only civil legal matters will qualify, not criminal. These appointments will be held on the 4th Tuesday of each month.
• On the second Tuesday of each month Buckham West will be hosting a trained health insurance counselor to assist individuals with any health insurance and Medicare questions. These will also be free, virtual one-on-one appointments. Bring along all insurance and prescription information that you currently have. Another option available for you is to call the Senior Linkage Line at 1-800-333-2433. The staff answering these calls will have the same training as the virtual option.
Stimulus Check
Coming soon will be the stimulus money that we all will be receiving from the federal government. Since Buckham West and Fashions on Central are still not open at full capacity we continue to rely on additional donations to maintain our financial success. If you are in a financial position to do so, won’t you please consider using a portion of these stimulus funds and send a check to your favorite non-profit? Thanks so much to those folks who have already donated to us recently!
Senior LinkAge Line
If you’re a senior or caregiver and in need of resources I would highly suggest you start looking by calling the Senior LinkAge Line.
The Senior LinkAge Line is Minnesota’s free statewide information and assistance service. It covers all 87 counties of Minnesota and helps connect you to local services. The Senior LinkAge Line is answered from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and remains open even during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can also look for them on their website www.mnaging.org/advisor/SLL
With a single call to 1-800-333-2433 you will get assistance with looking at your situation to determine what service might be helpful. Senior Linkage Line® not only helps connect you to services in your community, it provides personal assistance to help you get the information and help you need
Reminders:
• Once a popular service for our members, the sale of reused cards has now declined and so we are discontinuing our card recycling program effective at once. We now would refer donations of cards to other card recycling programs. Thank you so much for your donated cards over the years and your support of the program.
• Our coffee shop is now open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Curbside Pickup Meal- For more information please call the kitchen at 332-7680 or Buckham West at 332-7357. You can view the latest menu on the Buckham West website at buckhamwest.org and click the Senior Dining tab at the top.