Bagels & Birds — 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
Enjoy bagels and coffee while watching birds through the windows on the wild. A naturalist will be available to answer bird-related questions. Binoculars will be available for use as well.
Free and open to all ages. Pre-registration is requested.
For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507-332-7151 or visit www.rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.
Lunch and Learn program — Noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15.
Learn all about the different parts of birds and some of their behaviors such as mating, migration and more.
Open to adults, $10 per person, $5 per member. Pre-register by Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Little Sprouts Parent/Child Program — 9:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 14 for Animal Signs and Dec. 28 for Animal Homes.
For children birth through 5 years old and their adult(s). Fee is $10 per child, per class ($5 for River Bend members). Pre-registration required by the Monday before the program.
Pay What You Can School’s Out Adventure Days — 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (with optional childcare from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for an extra $10) over winter break, Dec. 22, 28, 29 and 30.
Open to kindergarten through fifth graders. In an effort to make these programs accessible to the whole community, Adventure Day costs are supplemented by generous donors. Suggested fee is $50 per person. Pre-registration required a week before it is scheduled.
Science Days — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 17.
Students can register for one class, or bring a lunch and stay for both. For first through fifth graders.
Animal Adaptions from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and Rocks Rock! from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Fee is $10 per person, per program.
Pre-registration is required by Monday, Dec. 12.