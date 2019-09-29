Class of 59

The Faribault High School Glorius class of 1959 held its 60th reunion Sept. 20 with close to 60 members present. The Rice County Historical Society hosted a very enjoyable afternoon, featuring a presentation on Faribault's history. The evening was topped off by gathering at The American Legion for their monthly Supper. Minnesota class members welcomed classmates from California, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois and Wyoming. Music was provided by Can't Stop Karaoke. (Carolyn Hopman)
