Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation seeking applications for Inclusive and Equitable Communities Grant

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation (SMIF), in partnership with Region Nine Development Commission (RNDC) and SE MN Together, is currently accepting applications for its Inclusive and Equitable Communities Grant program. Nonprofit organizations, units of government or public institutions in SMIF’s 20-county region are eligible to apply. Requests of up to $20,000 will be considered.
“As organizations that are committed to southern Minnesota, we are excited to form this partnership to support inclusive and equitable initiatives in our region, which is home to people from many diverse backgrounds,” said Pam Bishop, Vice President of Economic Development at SMIF. “This new grant will provide important resources for our communities to help all people succeed and feel welcome.”
This special 18-month grant opportunity invites eligible organizations to submit ground-breaking approaches which develops at least one of the following: the creation or advancement of inclusive and equitable entrepreneurial support systems in communities of diverse backgrounds, and the creation or advancement of initiatives which increase equity and inclusion within a community.
“RNDC is pleased and honored to collaborate with SMIF and SE MN Together on this project during these challenging times,” said Nicole Griensewic, Executive Director at RNDC. “Improving the lives and economic resiliency of our region’s residents, regardless of background, place of residence, or work history, speaks to the core of RNDC’s mission. This collaboration will allow us to provide opportunities that align with our diversity-specific programming and our economic development goals.”
“As SE MN Together has addressed our region's workforce issues over the past five years, we have consistently heard from our communities about the importance of concrete actions that support diversity and equity in order to attract and retain residents, businesses, and employees,” said Sheila Kiscaden, Co-chair of SE MN Together. “We are very pleased to partner with SMIF and RNDC on these grants that encourage and support local efforts to promote inclusion and entrepreneurship.”
Examples of initiatives may include the creation of an entrepreneurial education program for communities of diverse backgrounds; supporting community dialogue to build inclusivity; expanding access to business resources for entrepreneurs in communities of diverse backgrounds; developing systems that advance equity in communities and reduce the racial wealth gap.
Applications are due to SMIF by Oct. 26, 2020. For the application and guidelines, visit www.smifoundation.org or contact Jennifer Heien, Grants Coordinator, at 507-214-7040 or jenniferh@smifoundation.org.