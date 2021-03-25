River Bend Nature Center is seeking candidates to join its volunteer Board of Directors. The RBNC Board of Directors exists to secure and enhance River Bend’s ability to help people discover, enjoy, understand and preserve the natural world.
Ideal candidates enjoy nature and have a desire to use their knowledge and skills to continue the legacy of environmental education, conservation, and outdoor recreation opportunities that have existed for over forty years at River Bend. The Board meets once a month and members also must also serve on a committee and be a member of RBNC. Openings will be filled by a vote of the membership at the annual meeting this summer.
For more information and to apply, visit www.rbnc.org or contact River Bend Nature Center at rbncinfo@rbnc.org or 507-332-7151.