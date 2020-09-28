The Faribault Rotary Club and Rotary International awarded two members — Dick Cook and Jake Cook — Paul Harris awards due to their multiple $1,000 donations to the Rotary Foundation, used to improve people's lives in one of 225 countries where Rotary provides 'Service Above Self.'
Two Rotary Club members receive Paul Harris awards
Latest Decision 2020 coverage
WASHINGTON — Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s opponent accused him of corruption on Sunday night — citing information first revealed in a Minnesota Reformer investigation — in the first televised debate in the hotly contested race to represent Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District. Read more
Local candidates for a hotly contested state race said COVID-19 and lowering the cost of health care remain the top local issues during a Saturday debate sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Northfield and Cannon Falls. Read more
Rice County Board of Commissioners candidate Jim Purfeerst wants Rice County to grow economically and sees housing as a top need to accomplish that goal. Read more
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.