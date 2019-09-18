Rice County Area United Way’s annual fundraising campaign will kick off in October with public events in Faribault and Northfield. All are welcomed to enjoy cake and other refreshments and to meet some of the vital United Way-supported programs that serve our community.
The Faribault-area celebration will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the lobby of the Paradise Center for the Arts, 321 Central Ave N.
The Northfield-area celebration will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, in the atrium of the Northfield Public Library, 210 Washington St.
Rice County Area United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. Living United, we mobilize the resources and caring power of individuals, organizations and networks to strengthen the community. Donations stay local, improving the lives of people who live and work in our community.
Rice County Area United Way is the new name of the combined former United Way of Faribault and Northfield Area United Way, which merged this summer.