Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Some clouds and possibly an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.