The Faribault High School Choir, Orchestra and Band present its first public performance of the school year at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22 at Faribault High School Performing Arts Center.
Faribault Rotary Club proudly sponsors the 55th annual Youth Benefit Concert as a tribute to the fine young people in the Faribault High School Band, Choir and Orchestra and to their directors. Throughout the years these groups have presented many outstanding musical programs to this community.
Proceeds of this concert go to Faribault Youth Services, Inc., to make further improvements at the Rotary Youth Camp and to provide scholarships for selected Faribault High School students to attend summer music camps.
In 2021, Rotary Music Scholarship winners were Liyi Chen and Halle Rice, Orchestra; Abigail Brien, All around; Ricky Cordova, Choir.