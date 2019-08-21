The Great Minnesota Get-Together starts Thursday and runs through Sept. 2, and among the freshly baked cookies and corn dogs will be hundreds of opportunities to buy goods and services from State Fair vendors.
In such a fun-spirited, carefree environment, it can be easy to get carried away in the excitement, but Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota reminds consumers to keep a sound mind when making non-food related purchases at the fair.
BBB offers these six tips for state fairgoers:
• Research companies at BBB.org on the go using your smartphone. Free BBB Business Profiles are optimized for smartphones. Additionally, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, you can call 800-646-6222 to speak to live operators for guidance.
• Before you pay, ask to see the company’s refund and exchange policies in writing. Also, ask about any guarantees or warranties.
• Collect the company’s physical location and telephone number in case you need to return or exchange an item after the event.
• Try to resist the pressure to buy immediately. After the demonstration or sales pitch, walk around to other vendors before making your purchase to ensure you’re making a good choice.
• Ask the vendor if a sale price will be honored after the State Fair. If so, you will not feel pressured to purchase the item on the spot.
• Keep in mind the Federal Trade Commission’s “cooling off rule,” which allows consumers three days to cancel a purchase, does not apply to the following purchases at fairs:
• Purchases under $25
• Goods or services not intended for personal, family, or household use
• Insurance, securities, or real estate
• Motor vehicles
• Arts and crafts
While you’re at the State Fair, be sure to stop by the BBB booth in the Education Building.