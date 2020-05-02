Today in History - May 2

Angered by presidential proclamation that turned some Jackson Hole land into a National Monument these Wyoming cowmen protected their herds with rifles on the spring drive across the area, May 2, 1943. Their right to cross was not contested; L. to R: Clifford Hansen, Amass James, screen actor Wallace Beery, Rod Lucas, L.G. Hill, and P.C. Hansen. background is the Teton Range. (AP Photo)