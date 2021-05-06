This year’s South Central College (SCC) graduation celebration on May 12 and 13 will include a drive-up procession and virtual commencement ceremony for the class of 2021.
Graduates were invited to schedule their specific drive-up time and campus location. Faribault campus graduates will be honored on Wednesday, May 12 between 4:30 and 6 p.m. North Mankato campus graduates will be honored on Thursday, May 13 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
“I am excited we are able to give our graduates an opportunity to walk and receive their diplomas this year,” said SCC President Annette Parker said. “They, along with all our faculty and staff have worked so hard and persevered throughout the year while dealing with the challenges of the global pandemic. The strength and determination they demonstrated by continuing their education during this time, will serve them for the rest of their lives. For this reason, for this year in particular, we are especially pleased to honor all their exceptional accomplishments.”
In addition, a formal Virtual Commencement Ceremony will air online on Thursday, May 13 at 5 p.m. The online version will include most of the elements of a traditional ceremony, including the national anthem, address from the president, other leaders and graduate Brook Rindahl; recognition of honor students and military veterans and official conferring of degrees.
All are invited to view these speeches and the virtual ceremony with links available at southcentral.edu/graduation.
SCC’s COVID-19 protocols will be enforced throughout all activities, including social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.