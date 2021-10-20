District One Hospital Auxiliary hosts a “Deck the Halls” fundraising event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at The Inn at Shattuck-Saint Mary’s, 1000 Shumway Ave., Faribault.
Doors open at 10 a.m., with social hour and shopping starting at 10 a.m. Lunch takes place at 11:30 a.m., with a holiday decorating demonstration at noon and shopping from 1 to 2 p.m.
Tickets are $45, and can be purchased from any Auxiliary board member or at Angel’s Attic Gift Shop. Tickets may be purchased by phone with a credit card on or before Friday, Oct. 29 at 507-497-3072. Reserved tables for eight people may be purchased.
Proceeds will benefit District One Hospital Cancer Center.