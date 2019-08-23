The Minnesota State Fair's ninth annual Military Appreciation Day takes place Tuesday and provides an educational opportunity for all fairgoers to learn about Minnesota's military community. This year's theme is honoring Minnesota's military families.
"The Minnesota State Fair is a great opportunity to bring our community together to show appreciation for the service and sacrifice of our state's veterans and military families," said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen, The Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard. Military Appreciation Day is present by USAA and coordinated by the Minnesota National Guard.
A program at 9:45 a.m. at the Minnesota State Fair's Leinie Lodge Bandshell will feature the official Welcome Home Ceremony of the 34th Red Bull Infantry Division. The program will conclude at 10:25 a.m. with a flyover from the Minnesota Air National Guard.
There will be more than 50 educational booths located at Dan Patch Park, along with military and family-friendly entertainment on the Dan Patch Park stage from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Programing includes: 8:30 performance by Sailor Jerri; 11:30 Military Family Talent Showcase; 1:30 Military Family Tribute's Story being the Story Stones; and 2:30 performance by the Red Devil Rock Band.
The Minnesota National Guard's 34th Infantry Division Red Bull Band will perform at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell at 10:30 and 11:45. The State Fair's 2 p.m. parade will include a formation of 34th Red Bull Infantry Division families and feature other military parade units.
The State Fair is offering discounted tickets ($10) for military members, veterans and their families on Aug. 27 with documentation at the gate.
For more information, visit www.mnstatefair.org and use the keyword search 'Aug. 27' or 'military'.