All owners or managers of one or more rental units in Faribault must have CFMH Phase I certification prior to rental license renewal. The only proof of certification accepted is a valid CFMH Phase I certificate. If you have lost your certificate, you must contact the agency where you took your class for a replacement.
The Faribault Police Department holds CFMH classes periodically throughout the year. CFMH classes are open to all rental property managers, owners and employees.
The next CFMH Phase I training (online via Zoom) is Dec. 2. Visit bit.ly/3mgRhrH to access the registration form.
Registrations are due by Nov. 30. Participants can mail, fax (507-334-0990) or email (bgliem@ci.faribault.mn.us) their registration to the Faribault Police Department, 25 Fourth Street NW, Faribault, MN 55021.
Class size will be limited so register early.
If you need to attend a CFMH class prior to a scheduled class here in Faribault, other communities around Minnesota do sponsor CFMH trainings. To find an updated list of trainings in different cities, go to the Minnesota Crime Prevention website, www.mncpa.net. To attend a CFMH class in another city, register directly with the host city.