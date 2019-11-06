The Friends of Nerstrand Big Woods State Park is working to install landscape fabric and shovel and rake the rock Friday, Nov. 7 and Nov. 12-14 at Nerstrand Big Woods, 9700 170th St. E.
Due to the rainy weather this year, many of the campsite tent pads are badly in need of pea rock. Since it is not in the park's budget, they are buying supplies and need help putting it in place.
To volunteer, email Katy Gillispie at woodstomp@northfieldwifi.com or call Nerstrand Big Woods at 507-384-6140 with your availability so Katy can set up work days. Help make sure that people who stay at the park enjoy a positive and dry outdoor experience.
The date has been set for the annual candlelight event from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Volunteers are needed for various tasks like setting out luminaries, lighting and re-lighting candles, tending to the bonfire, passing out refreshments, traffic control and event clean-up.
To volunteer for the candlelight event, contact Emily Greger at emily.greger@state.mn.us or 507-384-6144.