The Faribault Christian Women’s Connection invites everyone to a buffet luncheon on (the second) at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14 at the American Legion, 112 Fifth St. NE. This month’s menu includes broasted chicken and mashed potatoes.
Cheryl Wendt, Community Action Center food access coordinator, will present the special feature. Her topic, “Neighbor Helping Neighbor” will explore how the former Faribault Food Access Initiative has assisted feeding the food insecure and now is about to launch the new CAC Faribault Resource Center and Food Shelf at 1400 Cannon Circle, Suite #8.
Barb Klinkhammer will be our vocalist with Shirley Burkhartzmeyer on the piano for some musical entertainment.
Our guest speaker will Barbara Hoffner from Madison, Wisconsin. Her message is titled, “Are You Ready for Adventure?” This people person encourages us to be adventurers as she shares the greatest adventure of her life.
All are welcome – no membership or dues. Faribault Christian Women’s Connection is a nonprofit, non-denominational Christian organization through Stonecroft Ministries.
Tickets are $13, payable at the door by cash or check. RSVP by Thursday, Sept. 9, either by emailing faribaultcwc@gmail.com or calling Karla Jo at 507-332-7261. Walk-ins are welcome, but prior indication of your attending is preferred.