Rice County Taxpayers recently received Valuation Notices for 2020 values for taxes payable in 2021. These notices informed taxpayers of the 2020 valuation and classification of their property. These values and classifications are for 2021 taxes. The Valuation Notice also described a process to appeal your value or classification.
The informal Open Book meetings that were scheduled for April 13 are now canceled. This does not affect your right to appeal, now simply call the Rice County Assessor’s Office at 507-332-6102.
One township that retained their Local Board of Appeal and Equalization, Forest, has given their meetings to Rice County and those residents simply call the Rice County Assessor’s Office at 507-332-6102.
Gov. Walz has declared an emergency under Chapter 12, therefore if the board decided to forego a virtual meeting and proceed with an in-person meeting, the board is required to also allow any board member, county representative, and/or taxpayer to virtually attend the LBAE meeting. Most facilities do not have the technology available for use in the short time before the scheduled meetings.
Contact the Rice County Assessor at 507-332-6102. For further assistance regarding the Open Meeting Law, you may contact the Data Practices Office by email at info.dpo@state.mn.us or by phone at 651-296-6733 or 800-657-3721.