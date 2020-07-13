The following Faribault students graduated from Saint Cloud State University this spring:
Erik Bartho, Bachelor of Science in athletic training, Cum Laude
Trevor Brown, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Cum Laude
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The following Faribault students graduated from Saint Cloud State University this spring:
Erik Bartho, Bachelor of Science in athletic training, Cum Laude
Trevor Brown, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts and Sciences, Cum Laude
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.