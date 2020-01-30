The Rice Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) and USDA Service Center agencies are partnering with the University of Minnesota Extension and South Central College to offer an “Ag Program Refresher: Opportunities for Beginning & Established Farmers” meeting Monday, Feb. 10.
The meeting will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the 4-H Building at the Rice County Fairgrounds.
During this meeting, representatives from the Rice SWCD, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Farm Service Agency, Rural Development, University of Minnesota Extension, South Central College and more will present information on available programs.
“There's a wide variety of cost-share, grants, and loan programs that can help farmers to achieve the goals for their farm,” said District Technician Emmie Peters. “These different funding sources can help farmers buy land, build facilities, store grain, improve their soil health, transition to non-GMO or organic, or even hemp. We want to make farmers aware of these opportunities,” she added.
All farmers and landowners, beginning and established, are invited to attend the meeting. For information about the event, contact the Rice SWCD at 507-332-5408.