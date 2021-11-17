“Funeral During a Pandemic,” a poem penned by Faribault writer Audrey Kletscher Helbling, is among 54 pieces of poetry and prose published in an award-winning anthology.
“This Was 2020: Minnesotans Write About Pandemics and Social Justice in a Historic Year” won the Minnesota Author Project Communities Create Award announced at the annual Minnesota Library Association Conference in October. The honor recognizes the work of indie publications in the state.
Judges call the book “a beautiful anthology that memorialized a very difficult year in Minnesota.” The 51 writers, most from the Twin Cities metro, wrote raw, honest, powerful and often emotional pieces related to the pandemic and to social justice issues re-ignited by the murder of George Floyd. Helbling’s poem shares her experiences attending her father-in-law’s funeral in a small central Minnesota town during the pandemic.
Ramsey County Library, led by librarian Paul Lai, coordinated the book project, calling for submissions, selecting and publishing the pieces in the collection. “This book is one small way to help us all grieve, protest, imagine, co-create and empathize so that we build stronger connections rather than more walls between each other,” Lai said.
Copies of This Was 2020 are available for check-out in the Southeastern Libraries Cooperating system at Buckham Memorial Library in Faribault and the Red Wing Public Library. The anthology can also be purchased at bookstores or can be read on the Minnesota Libraries Publishing Project website, mlpp.pressbooks.pub/thiswas2020.
In addition to her poem published in This Was 2020, Helbling wrote two other pandemic-themed pieces recently selected for inclusion in a northern Minnesota based anthology, “Talking Stick 30: Reclaiming Life.” Those works include her poem, “Pandemic Pony Tail,” and a creative nonfiction story, “Minnesota Mardi Gras 2021.” Helbling’s writing has published in multiple volumes of Talking Stick, a project of the Jackpine Writers Bloc. The 30th edition features 131 poems, creative nonfiction and fiction by 100 writers.
Earlier this year, Helbling’s poem, “Ode to My Farm Wife Mother” (originally published in 2017 in South Dakota State University’s Oakwood literary journal) was incorporated into an exhibit at the Lyon County Historical Society in Marshall. That exhibit, “Making Lyon County Home,” garnered a 2021 Minnesota History Award from the Minnesota Alliance of Local History Museums. Helbling grew up on a farm in neighboring Redwood County in southwestern Minnesota.
Her poetry has been published in other Minnesota anthologies, magazines and newspapers; showcased on billboards and poetry signs; featured in poet-artist collaborations; and set to original music performed by a chamber choir. Helbling’s creativity extends well beyond poetry. She holds a mass communications degree and work experience in journalism, has won honors for several short stories and blogs at Minnesota Prairie Roots. Her photo rich blog showcases her other passion, photography. Helbling’s photos have graced museum exhibits, book covers, an album, tourism publications and more. She also crafts a photo essay column, “Through a SoMinn Lens,” for Southern Minn Scene, a regional arts and entertainment magazine.