The Roe Family Singers will take the Faribault Central Park stage Thursday, July 9, for the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department’s Concert in the Park.
For 15 years, Kim & Quillan Roe have made music together, starting as a tribute to the then-recently deceased Johnny & June Carter Cash. In 2011, they won the prestigious McKnight Fellowship for Performing Musicians and decided that they would try life as full-time musicians—using the McKnight Fellowship to help fund their first year—and have been making music their full-time work ever since. Quillan Roe is the descendant of Kentucky horse-thieves and a long line of Appalachian and Ozark fiddlers on his mother’s side; and an equally long line of evangelists, poets, and writers on his father’s side. He’s been playing in bands for nearly three decades, with his first professional band, Accident Clearinghouse, launching in 1992.
The concert kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday, and all attendees are asked to adhere to all physical distancing guidelines when choosing their seating place in the park.
Anyone with questions should contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 507-334-2064.