The Rice SWCD and Faribault DNR-Forestry office are teaming up to host an open house for area residents to learn about trees. The “If These Trees Could Talk: Getting to Know Your Backyard Trees” event will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 in the breezeway at the Buckham Memorial Library, 11 Division St. E, Faribault.
Over the past year, staff from the Rice SWCD have collected samples from over thirty-five different common tree species that can be found in Rice County. The specimens will be on display for the community to view. The project was sponsored by the Rice SWCD and Tri-Lakes Sportsmen’s Club.
“After the damage caused by the tornados in 2018, many residents may be thinking about planting new trees to replace the ones that were lost,” said Teresa DeMars from the Rice SWCD. “This is a great opportunity to view tree species that grow well in our county and ask questions about what to plant in your backyard.”
Staff from the DNR Forestry and SWCD office will be present to talk about the various species and answer tree questions about species and site selection. Contact Rice SWCD at 507-332-5408 with any questions.