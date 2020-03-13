To date, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19. There is no evidence pets can spread COVID-19.
There is no reason to think that any animals in the U.S. might be a source of infection with this new coronavirus. However, it is important to include pets in your family’s preparedness planning efforts including having a 2-week supply of pet food and pet medicines available.
Standard veterinary practices related to cleaning and disinfecting, including washing hands before and after contact with patients, effectively reduces risk of spreading viruses. Additionally, veterinarians should continue to follow their standard protocols for wearing personal protective equipment when necessary during exams or other procedures.
Anyone with human health questions can call the Minnesota Department of Health at 651-201-5414.
The CDC says the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other viruses from spreading is by following these three simple steps:
• Wash your hands frequently. Find a CDC hand washing guide at bit.ly/2IGcyJE.
• Stay home when sick.
• Cover coughs and sneezes.
COVID-19 webinar for ag producers
Agricultural producers, ranchers, farmers, farmworkers, veterinarians and others who work in agriculture can tune into an upcoming webinar to learn the latest on COVID-19.
What Ag Producers need to know about COVID-19
Noon to 1 p.m. April 2
Register at www.agrisafe.org
The World Health Organization classified COVID-19 as a pandemic, and the virus is causing concern through all industries. This webinar is intended to share evidence-based information about COVID-19 and to help agricultural producers identify strategies for responding on their farm.
The webinar is free for AgriSafe members and $30 for non-members. Registration will take place in the AgriSafe Learning Lab. If you are not currently an AgriSafe member, you can still register after setting up a guest account.
New tick resources
A new brochure on ticks and Minnesota's livestock and domestic animals is available on the DNR's tick webpage at bit.ly/2IGcyJE.