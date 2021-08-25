Paradise Community Theater announces the cast for its fall play “Drop Dead” by Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore.
The play within a play is directed by “Wonder Child” of the Broadway stage Victor Le Pew (Todd Ginter). Victor enlists the help of former television Star Mona Monet (Courtney Kryzer), by-the-book actor Brent Reynolds (Ron Hager), 80-year-old deaf theater actor Constance Crawford (Kathy Rush Vizina), overzealous newcomer Chaz Looney (Max Gibson), TV repairman turned actor Dick Scorsese (Julie Longshore) and ex-porn star Candy Apples (Emily Cloutier).Phillip (Jason Domstrand) the stage manager works to keep the cast in check as they attempt to make It through the play’s final rehearsal.
As the cast readies for the murder mystery, they find themselves engrossed in a real mystery as cast members are killed off one at time during rehearsal. Comedy ensues as the actors questions each other’s motives while meddling producer Piggy Banks (Dean Lamp) and playwright Alabama Miller (Garrett Fitzgerald) intervene. Directed by Patrick Braucher.
Show dates are Sept. 17, 18, 23-25 at 7:30 and Sept. 19 at 2:00. Thursday, Sept. 23 will be ASL. Tickets are available at the box office, online at paradisecenterforthearts.org or by calling 507-332-7372.