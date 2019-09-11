Al Batt, writer, storyteller and humorist is the featured speaker at the annual Big Woods Gathering at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at the park.
Batt is from Hartland, and writes humor and nature columns for many newspapers and does regular radio shows about nature. He writes a number of popular cartoon strips that are syndicated nationally and is author of the book, "A Life Gone to the Birds." He is a columnist for "Bird Watcher’s Digest" and writes for a number of magazines and books.
He hosted TV shows for many years and speaks at festivals, conferences and conventions all over the world. He has received numerous awards for birding and wildlife conservation.
Following the talk, at about 6 pm, the Friends host a meal of the famous Nerstrand Meat Market hot dogs with cider, chips and cookies. Attendees may bring a dish to share, but it's not required. There is no charge for the meal, but donations are always welcome.
The park's 2020 calendar featuring photo contest winners will be available for purchase for $10. Proceeds from this fundraiser will be used for future projects and events.