Milestone Senior Living , along with Live 2 B Healthy, celebrates National Falls Prevention Awareness Month with a free senior fitness class and balance workshop.
The free class begins at 8:30 am Monday, Sept. 23 and is open to all Faribault-area seniors. This class, led by a certified trainer, includes prizes, games, fun music, a special falls prevention seminar and handouts for all participants.
“The probability of falling increases with age and physical fitness decline. In fact, one out of every three adults, 65 years or older, falls every year. Falls can be costly and debilitating, but they are NOT a natural part of aging, and can be avoided, ” stated Cory Czepa, President and Founder of Live 2 B Healthy.
Call Curt Bergsholm at 952.715.1239 to register or for more information. Milestone Senior Living is located at 2500 14th St. NE, Faribault.