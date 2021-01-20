Ruth’s House of Hope is a nonprofit emergency and transitional shelter with supportive services in Rice County for women and children experiencing homelessness. Opening its doors in 2004, Ruth’s House has served our community for 16 years. Clients may face homelessness due to domestic violence, poverty, substance abuse disorders or health challenges.
Its vision is a community where everyone has a safe place to call home.
At Ruth’s House, they have witnessed a rise in the number of women we serve substance use disorders. Over half of the shelter residents struggle with mental and chemical health.
To address this issue, Ruth’s House opened Sarah’s House in Northfield. Sarah’s House is a safe sober living space designed to help women transition to healthy independent living. A caseworker helps residents set goals, locate resources, find employment and develop coping skills. Sarah’s House provides a structured step-down approach after in-patient treatment.
Imagine the difficulties living in a shelter during a pandemic. The challenges of job loss, distance learning and worrying about the health and safety of your family. Residents need the services Ruth’s House has to offer now more than ever. The shelter also faces many challenges during COVID. The additional costs of putting safety measures in place, fewer volunteers able to assist at the shelter and a drop in donations puts a financial strain on our shelter.
There are many ways to give to Ruth’s House. The include:
• Ask about volunteer opportunities
• Invite us to speak at your church or organization
• Donate funds
• Shop for essentials for the shelter, we always need toilet paper!
• Sign up for our e-newsletter at ruthshousemn.org
• Follow Ruth’s House on social media