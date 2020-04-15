Summer Red Cross swimming lessons
Sign up your daughter, son or grandchildren for Red Cross Swimming Lessons. Community Education offers Parent Child, Preschool, Level one through six and Adaptive/Private Lessons. Sessions are $40 for eight sessions and/or $55 for four adaptive/private sessions.
Driver Education
Driver Education classes are housed at the FEC. Students can walk from the high school over to the FEC to take Driver Education classes after school from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. for two weeks. Once students pass their Permit Test, they can sign up for Behind-the-Wheel.
GED classes
Interested in getting your GED in English or Spanish? The FEC offers free GED classes. These classes run from noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Soon, we will be having evening Spanish GED classes from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Students must be 19 years of age or older and 17 and 18 year old students must complete an age waiver.
Adult Diploma classes
Were you short credits from graduating and over 21? The FEC offers free Diploma classes. These classes run from 8:15 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Thursday and we also have online options available for students to obtain their diploma remotely.
Career Pathway classes
Are you in need of training in a career path to gain a better job? Through grants and partnerships, the FEC offers bridge and integrated programming in healthcare, manufacturing, carpentry and human service pathways. These classes are located at South Central College and are free to qualifying adult education students.
English Language classes
Free English Language classes run from 9 to 11:30 a.m., 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Students have three 45 minute class periods per day to learn reading, math, science, social studies and work readiness skills.
Rent a Space
Looking for a space to reserve for your next meeting? The FEC has classrooms that hold about 25 to30 people and one large meeting space that can hold up to 60. We also have a room with a full kitchen and almost every possible kitchen appliance. The Facilities Coordinator for Faribault Public Schools offices out of the FEC. She can be reached at 507-333-6481 or emailed at ssiltala-choban@faribault.k12.mn.us to rent or reserve any facility, classroom, gym space in the district.
Take a Test
The FEC has a certified Pearson Testing Center which currently offers the GED test and ParaPro exam. We also proctor basic reading and math assessments to assess reading and math proficiency levels. To schedule your GED test, go to ged.com and create an account. Then search for the Faribault Education Center as the location to take your exam.
Project ABLE
Project ABLE (Achieving a Better Life through Education) is a program for adults with disabilities that provide social, recreational, and educational opportunities. Participants engage in arts and crafts, food finds, mystery dining, pizza bingo, bowling and many other special events. Participants can try their first session free of cost to see if it’s right for them!
Volunteer
Volunteer as a tutor, teacher, or program support assistant in any classes held at the FEC. Volunteers must pass a background check, fill out an application online at fec.faribault.k12.mn.us, complete an online or in-person training and meet with the coordinator to begin.
The FEC is closed until schools reopen on May 5. To register or learn more about any of the items above, visit our website fec.faribault.k12.mn.us, call 507-333-6472 or stop by the FEC, 340 9th Ave. SW, Faribault, MN 55021 Door #22.