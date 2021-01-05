With the turn of a page to a new year, there are glimmers of things getting back to normal again. I can’t say that we are back to a full schedule of speakers, exercise classes, meals in the dining room and so on, but there are some indications that people are starting to resume their activities.
Today I received an email from the AARP Defensive Driving coordinator mentioning that they may start in-person classes again in the spring. (Please don’t call to sign up, it’s not for sure yet!) And I also know that the Community Center’s pool has re-opened again for water exercise. This means that people will be back in the building and wanting a cup of coffee once more. Once the governor gives restaurants the go-ahead, we will be able to have the public back in to our building for coffee as well. Since the COVID preparedness plan has already been written and approved, we will be able to quickly re-open once the word has been given.
Next steps will again include adding back the Meditation and Writing Groups. The Caregiver Support Group should also be able to resume again after a short time. We hope to then begin to talk about other activities to include again very soon. Stay tuned, we can’t wait to see everyone again!
Curbside Pickup Meal
The daily congregate meal program held in the Buckham West dining room has been modified since March and is not only surviving but thriving! In order to reduce contact, there has been no meal served in the dining room but has been changed to a Curbside Pickup model. We are regularly adding new “diners” to the meal pickup list and would like to remind people of the steps taken in order to be part of the program.
1. Call 332-7680 (SEMCAC’s kitchen number) or Buckham West at 332-7357 to order a meal for the following day.
2. Plan to pick up your meal between 11:30 a.m.-noon on that day.
3. Park your car in the parking lot on the west side of Buckham West. Do not pull up to our door or do not move around from place to place. We do not want any accidents to happen.
4. In order to avoid contact, do not come in to the building for your meal. The doors to Buckham West will not be open to the public. Your meal will be brought out to you in your car.
5. The number of meals will be tracked on an order sheet in the building and a donation request letter will be mailed to each meal recipient at the end of each month. Cash donations or green punch cards will not be accepted during this time. Meal cost continues to be a suggested donation of $4 for those people 60 and over.
New clients are certainly encouraged to take part in this critical program. Here’s how:
• When you call to place your meal reservation order, please indicate that you are a new diner.
• There will be some questions that you will need to answer in order to get started utilizing this curbside pickup meal program.
The monthly menu is available for viewing in the Faribault Daily News and on the Buckham West website.
Shop Local
Please keep Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store, on your list of shops to visit during the holidays. Our store sells high quality, used clothing for men and women at bargain prices.
Due to safety concerns, our store is now open on Saturdays and Tuesdays each week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Remember that 100% of the proceeds from sales at Fashion on Central are used to support the Senior Center. It is the ultimate local, small business!
Yearend Donations
Thank you to the many, many people who made yearend donations to Buckham West in 2020. Our request for people to consider a gift in order to help us with our general operations has garnered many generous contributions. Since we were unable to offer few programs in 2020, had to cancel our annual fundraisers, and were required to close Fashions on Central for several months, our operating income was down substantially. But with the various COVID-19 funding opportunities and the gifts from our members and community, we were able to make ends meet after all!
We are still looking for additional funds to help us get back on our feet, so if you are willing to make a tax-deductible gift please mail or drop off your gift to Buckham West at 19 Division St. West. Thanks to all of our many supporters for your generosity!
Reminders:
If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Family Service Rochester at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.