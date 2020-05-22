A portion of the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail will be closed beginning Tuesday, May 26. Contractors will be on-site to begin work on the project that will resurface a 6-mile portion of the trail between 5th St. NW in Elysian and South Reed St. in Waterville. All other sections of the trail will remain open.
The segment’s closure is expected to last through most of the summer.
Please watch the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail’s website for a re-opening date later this summer at http://mndnr.gov/state_trails/sakatah
Feel free to reach out to Information Officer Dan Ruiter at 507-233-1236 or Parks and Trails Area Supervisor Craig Beckman at 507-386-3910 with any questions regarding this project.