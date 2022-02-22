...WIDESPREAD SNOW TO DEVELOP ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TODAY...
.A broad swath of snow will develop and persist through Tuesday
afternoon for all of central and southern Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, winding down Tuesday evening. Most locations will see 3
to 6 inches of snow through Tuesday. This will cause slippery
roads and slow travel. Winter storm warnings and winter weather
advisories remain in effect through Tuesday afternoon.
Travel impacts are expected through Tuesday. Northeast winds of
15 to 25 mph will lead to areas of blowing and drifting snow.
Please plan on extra travel time to reach your destination. The
latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be
obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at
511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and central, east
central and south central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The
cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The Faribault Booster Club is hosting a Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at the South Central College Event Center.
The event that is both a service project and a fundraiser for the Booster Club. The Red Cross will donate $10 to the Booster Club for each pint of blood donated.
The Faribault Booster Club's mission is to enhance the Falcon athlete experience and promote school spirit, and it supports a number of initiatives throughout the Faribault Public Schools.
Donating blood takes about one hour. Schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by going to redcrossblood.org and entering Faribault Booster Club.
This is the fourth year in a row that the Booster Club is hosting a blood drive, and the need is more critical than ever. The Red Cross is currently experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade.