The Faribault Booster Club is hosting a Blood Drive from noon to 6 p.m.  Tuesday, March 1 at the South Central College Event Center.

The event that is both a service project and a fundraiser for the Booster Club. The Red Cross will donate $10 to the Booster Club for each pint of blood donated.

The Faribault Booster Club's mission is to enhance the Falcon athlete experience and promote school spirit, and it supports a number of initiatives throughout the Faribault Public Schools.

Donating blood takes about one hour. Schedule an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by going to redcrossblood.org and entering Faribault Booster Club.

This is the fourth year in a row that the Booster Club is hosting a blood drive, and the need is more critical than ever. The Red Cross is currently experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. 

