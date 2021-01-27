Bethlehem Academy announces 2021 SnoBall Court

Pictured from left to right are Abby Larson, Caroline Sauer, Verity Wray-Raabolle, Ashley Rost, and Rylie Starkson in the front row and Jarrett Malecha, Jason Shuda, Kade Robb, Carson Heselton, and Riley Kangas in the back row. (Photo courtesy of Brent Zabel, Bethlehem Academy)

Bethlehem Academy holds its annual SnoBall Week in conjunction with Catholic Schools Week, Feb. 1-5.

The week’s events include Mass, service projects, and a talent show to celebrate local Catholic schools. SnoBall events will include themed dress down days and class competitions. The week will conclude with a prayer service led by the SnoBall Queen candidates on Friday afternoon followed by Get to Know the Court activities. Coronation this year will be held Friday afternoon on Feb. 5 in the Van Orsow Auditorium. Friday afternoon events will be livestreamed on the school’s YouTube channel.

Candidates for SnoBall Queen are:

• Abby Larson, daughter of Angie and Tim Larson. Abby is escorted by Jarrett Malecha, son of Gina and Bruce Malecha.

• Ashley Rost, daughter of Susan and Todd Rost. Ashley is escorted by Carson Heselton, son of Teresa and Patrick Heselton.

• Caroline Sauer, daughter of Kris and David Sauer. Caroline is escorted by Jason Shuda, son of Kris and Al Shuda.

• Rylie Starkson, daughter of Jennifer and Greg Starkson. Rylie is escorted by Riley Kangas, son of Debbie Korman and Dan Kangas.

• Verity Wray-Raabolle, daughter of Chandra and Jason Wray-Raabolle. Verity is escorted by Kade Robb, son of Carrie and Tracey Robb.

