Bethlehem Academy announces 2021 SnoBall Court

Bethlehem Academy holds its annual SnoBall Week in conjunction with Catholic Schools Week, Feb. 1-5.
The week’s events include Mass, service projects, and a talent show to celebrate local Catholic schools. SnoBall events will include themed dress down days and class competitions. The week will conclude with a prayer service led by the SnoBall Queen candidates on Friday afternoon followed by Get to Know the Court activities. Coronation this year will be held Friday afternoon on Feb. 5 in the Van Orsow Auditorium. Friday afternoon events will be livestreamed on the school’s YouTube channel.
Candidates for SnoBall Queen are:
• Abby Larson, daughter of Angie and Tim Larson. Abby is escorted by Jarrett Malecha, son of Gina and Bruce Malecha.
• Ashley Rost, daughter of Susan and Todd Rost. Ashley is escorted by Carson Heselton, son of Teresa and Patrick Heselton.
• Caroline Sauer, daughter of Kris and David Sauer. Caroline is escorted by Jason Shuda, son of Kris and Al Shuda.
• Rylie Starkson, daughter of Jennifer and Greg Starkson. Rylie is escorted by Riley Kangas, son of Debbie Korman and Dan Kangas.
• Verity Wray-Raabolle, daughter of Chandra and Jason Wray-Raabolle. Verity is escorted by Kade Robb, son of Carrie and Tracey Robb.