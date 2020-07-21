SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes COVID-19. Based on the limited information available to date, the risk of pets spreading COVID-19 to people is considered to be low.
Routine testing of pets for SARS-CoV-2 is not recommended.
How will the decision to test be made?
Public and animal health officials may decide to test certain animals showing signs of illness and that are known to have been exposed to the virus on a case-by-case basis. The decision to test an animal will be authorized by the Minnesota State Veterinarian in cooperation with the Minnesota State Public Health Veterinarian. Minnesota’s State Veterinarian can authorize testing on any animal within the state. Authorization for testing will be conducted within the two following areas:
When requested by a private veterinarian who is reporting:
• A new, concerning illness that cannot be otherwise explained.
• The companion animal has had close contact with a person with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infection.
• Common companion animal illnesses have been ruled out by testing for infectious diseases.
When requested by academic institutions for the purpose of research:
• The proposal, sampling criteria, animal species, and scope of the project will be outlined prior to authorization.
• Researchers will establish an endpoint for each study in conjunction with the Board of Animal Health based upon time and date, or number of animals/households tested.
• If the scope of the project, the testing criteria, or the endpoint changes, the State Veterinarian must authorize those changes.
The CDC has additional resources online, including a one-page flier with details on pets and COVID-19. Find it at bit.ly/3hliWoY.