RCHS hosts its first in-person program in more than 15 months: “The Pre-History of the Straight River: How the River was Formed” with Larry Richie at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, June 19 in Teepee Tonka Park in Faribault.
This program is $5/person. Please register by contacting the historical society at 507-332-2121 or emailing us at rchs@rchistory.org. When you register, please indicate if you would like to attend the 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. presentation. Each time slot is limited to 25 people.
After you register, a full-color handout will be emailed to you. Copies will also be made available at the programs.
After the program, all are welcome to stay and view the exhibits which will include the recreated burned-out/dug-out canoe, 3000-year-old American Bison bones, and other stone tools found on the Straight River. All are encouraged to bring their own chair.
75 years is almost a lifetime, more or less. It is how long Larry has lived along the Straight River.
Growing up he fished in the river, went swimming in the river every evening after a day of bailing hay, built too many rafts (none that worked very well), and trapped some muskrats too. He has seen the river when it was a half-mile wide and other times you could throw a beachball across it. The river is always changing. As Larry says, “In Walcott, where I live, the Straight River is sometimes the property line. Landowners gain and lose land like a Las Vegas high roller every time the river gets high and wild.”
This presentation will be based on Larry’s lifetime of observations along the Straight River and research and study of the rocks and formations along its banks. His hope is that this presentation will shed some light on the history of the formation of the Straight River.”