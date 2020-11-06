Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER DANGER TODAY... A COMBINATION OF TEMPERATURES IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S, RELATIVE HUMIDITIES NEAR OR UNDER 35 PERCENT, AND SOUTH-SOUTHWESTERLY WINDS AROUND 15 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS AROUND 25 TO 30 MPH WILL RESULT IN AN ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER DANGER. IGNITION OF ANY FIELDS OR BRUSH WILL BE AT RISK OF SPREADING RAPIDLY. PLANNED BURNS ARE DISCOURAGED AND EXTRA CAUTION SHOULD BE USED DURING OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES THAT COULD CAUSE FIRE IGNITION.