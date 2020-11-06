Gulls find dam a perfect perch
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn has defeated Democrat Dan Feehan in a hard-fought rematch of their 2018 race in a swing territory of southern Minnesota. Read more
Joe Biden won Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes for president on the back of the Twin Cities. Despite Donald Trump replicating his unprecedented 2016 dominance in rural Minnesota, Biden racked up even bigger wins in Hennepin County on his way to a 7-point statewide win. Read more
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The election has set the stage for more partisan gridlock at the Minnesota Capitol, with Republicans appearing likely Wednesday to hang onto their slim majority in the Senate and Democrats poised to keep a diminished majority in the House. Read more
