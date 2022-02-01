Campus News Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Feb 1, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Olaf College - Dean's ListFaribault - Abby Engbrecht, Mathematics; Ikran Khalif; Sang Le, Nursing; Will McIntyre, Theater, Sociology/Anthropology and Race and Ethnic Studies Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Anthropology University Sociology Nursing Mathematics Le Will Mcintyre Dean's List Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Woman struck by Rice County Sheriff's Office squad car pronounced dead at scene Sheriff deputy dash cam shows woman was struck in roadway In one small prairie town, two warring visions of America PETA holds protest outside Rice County Courthouse High School Principal Bente chosen to be new Faribault superintendent Upcoming Events Feb 1 Rice County Immunization Clinic Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 1 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, Feb 1, 2022 Feb 2 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, Feb 2, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices