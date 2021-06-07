Conservation Conversations — 7 to 8 p.m. June 10 — A series of three evening conversations at River Bend. Bring your favorite nature-based books or authors to share.
Open to adults. Registration is $5/person, free for members.
Sunset Hike with a Naturalist — 6 to 8 p.m. June 24 — An hour-long sunset hike through River Bend with a Naturalist. Learn about the natural history of the land and changes that are happening in nature.
Open to all ages. Registration is $10/person.
For more information or to register, please call River Bend at 507.332.7151 or visit their website at rbnc.org/upcoming-programs.