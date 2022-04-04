Senior dining at Buckham West, April 6-12 Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Apr 4, 2022 Apr 4, 2022 Updated 46 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.April 6: Baked ham, baked sweet potato, green beans/mushrooms, lemon chiffon pie,April 7: Hamburger gravy over mashed potatoes, parsley carrots, apple cranberry crispApril 8: Baked fish, baked potato, broccoli, cranberry mold April 11: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit cup April 12: Chicken vegetable soup, crackers, egg salad sandwich, carrot coin salad, chocolate cherry bar Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Potato Meal Food Gastronomy Crisp Green Bean Gravy Cost Fruit Cup Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Former employee allegedly stole $50K from Medford gas station Faribault woman wanted in alleged assault Alcohol suspected in motorcycle crash Faribault mill buys cotton manufacturer, changes name Northfield director recommended as next Faribault High School principal Upcoming Events Apr 5 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, Apr 5, 2022 Apr 5 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, Apr 5, 2022 Apr 5 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, Apr 5, 2022 Apr 5 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, Apr 5, 2022 Apr 5 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, Apr 5, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices