Meals are offered at Buckham West Monday through Friday. The dining room serves at 11:30 a.m. and curbside pickup is from 11:45 a.m. to noon.

Meal cost is a suggested donation of $4 for ages 60 and over. Full price for people under 60 is $8.40.

Orders are required at least 24 hours in advance by calling 507-332-7357.

April 6: Baked ham, baked sweet potato, green beans/mushrooms, lemon chiffon pie,

April 7: Hamburger gravy over mashed potatoes, parsley carrots, apple cranberry crisp

April 8: Baked fish, baked potato, broccoli, cranberry mold 

April 11: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit cup 

April 12: Chicken vegetable soup, crackers, egg salad sandwich, carrot coin salad, chocolate cherry bar

