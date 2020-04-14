Between graduating summa cum laude from Macalaster College (St. Paul, Minnesota) with a bachelor of arts degree in 1977, and from Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis, Missouri) as an M.D. in 1983, Daniel Lips added a master of arts degree to his resume after graduating from Oxford University, England, as a Rhodes Scholar.
Since 1904, 32 scholars from the U.S. have been chosen annually to become Rhodes Scholars, based on their intellect, character, leadership, and commitment to service. As described by the Rhodes Trust, “The scholarship is not just a financial bursary, it is a life-changing opportunity for exceptional young people with the potential to make a difference for good in the world.” 1973 FSHS graduate Dan Lips now shares ranks with the likes of fellow Oxonians who globally made their marks as governmental leaders, journalists, musicians, and scientists.
Upon returning to the states, Lips attended Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, completing his internship and residency in Internal Medicine at Barnes Hospital. Seven additional years followed as a Research Fellow in Cardiology, Clinical Fellow, and Interventional Cardiology Fellow.
Since 1993, Lips has performed over 5,000 life-changing stent procedures, many as acute treatment for an ongoing heart attack. He practiced in Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, and Minnesota. From 2007-17, Lips returned to Faribault monthly as the lead Minneapolis Heart Institute outreach cardiologist to Faribault’s Allina Medical Clinic.
“One of the high points of my medical career was to pay back, in a small way, by having a monthly cardiology clinic in Faribault, and having the opportunity to also treat many people from my hometown when they were hospitalized at Abbott Northwestern Hospital,” said Lips.
Throughout his entire schooling and medical career, Lips has garnered well-deserved recognition and awards. He has authored over 20 scientific papers and has been sought-after to share his medical expertise. He has been called upon to serve as an investigator in multiple clinical research studies involving coronary stents. In addition to serving as medical director of the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory at Abbott Northwestern Hospital and at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia, Lips has served in multiple capacities on heart-related advisory boards, review boards, research committees, database committees, and steering committees.
“My parents and the Faribault school system gave me the best foundation possible, along with the town of Faribault,” he recalled. “When I look back, I realize I was the beneficiary of a special group of educators from K through 12. My teachers were dedicated professionals who patiently taught me and inspired me to pursue my academic interests and eventually a career in medicine. In addition to a strong grounding in academics, they taught values that went beyond the classroom and emphasized character development and good citizenship.”
Having retired from his illustrious career in 2019, Lips will now spend more time with his wife, three daughters, son-in-law and two granddaughters. He is anticipating finding additional time for heart-healthy activities, snow and water skiing.
“Dan was a classmate of mine, and I remember him as one of those guys who got along with everyone," said FSHS classmate and nominator, Gary Bonde. "He has shown a great passion for helping people with his knowledge and expertise in interventional cardiology (stent procedures). Many of those patients have been Faribault residents. It’s nice seeing a local guy going on to become a Rhodes Scholar and returning to his home state to become a leading interventional cardiologist.”