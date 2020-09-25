Today in History - Sept. 25

A dramatized anthology, Cathedral Steps, was played on the steps of St. Pauls Cathedral on September 25. The anthology, in praise of Britain, was given by E.N.S.A. and framed by Clemence Dane from Britain’s prose and poetry. Leading members of the stage took part, and music was supplied by the bands of the Brigade of Guards and massed choirs conducted by Sir Henry Wood. View of the scene as Cathedral Steps, was in progress on the steps of St. Pauls Cathedral in London, Sept. 25, 1942. (AP Photo)