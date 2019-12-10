Faribault Area Community Concert Band hosting a free concert

The Faribault Area Community Concert Band performs a free concert from 7 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Paradise Center for the Arts. This one-hour concert will include Christmas favorites for all. This local band has 31 members from all walks of life. Call PCA at 507-332-7372 with any questions. (Photo courtesy of Amber Holven)
