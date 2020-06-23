The UMN Southern Research & Outreach Center (SROC) will hold a Virtual Agronomy Field Tour from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 1. This webinar will give participants a look at four current research projects at the SROC and will include a question and answer session for each project. The webinar is free, but participants must pre-register online at z.umn.edu/sroc-ag-tour. An email address is required to register, and participants can join the webinar from a computer, tablet or phone.
Research topics covered at the Virtual Agronomy Tour include:
• Sulfur fertilization of corn in southern Minneosta: Sulfur source and time of application interactions with Daniel Kaiser, Extension specialist, nutrient management
• Combining 4R Nutrient Management and Ecological Intensification to Advance Corn Production with Jeff Vetsch, SROC Soil Scientist
• Corn and soybean weed control: A look at 2020 research plots with Tom Hoverstad, SROC Scientist
• Cover Crop Research: A review of results to date with Gregg Johnson, associate professor, agronomy and plant genetics
The Virtual Agronomy Tour will be recorded and available for viewing for those who cannot participate in the live webinar. To view the webinar recording, email eneperma@umn.edu. For more information, visit the sroc.cfans.umn.edu or call 507-835-3620.