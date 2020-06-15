Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen recently released the annual list of top Minnesota dairy herds with low somatic cell counts (SCC). Somatic cell count is a key indicator of milk quality — a lower SCC count is better for cheese production and a longer shelf life for bottled milk. In honor of June Dairy Month, 122 Minnesota dairy farms — five farms from Goodhue County, and two from Rice County — are being recognized for superior herd management skills by achieving an average SCC of under 100,000:
Goodhue County — Burfeind Dairy Farm LLC, Craig Duden, Robert Hinsch, Shane & Casey Holst and Trevor & Lisa Dicke
Rice County — Randy H & Kathleen J Bauer and Wolf Creek Dairy
“Minnesota’s farmers have faced so many challenges the past several years – low prices, lost markets, and most recently the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic – so it’s really my honor to be able to award these 122 dairies for their high level of excellence and resilience,” said Commissioner Petersen. “These dairy farm families work hard day-in and day-out to produce high quality, wholesome dairy products for all of us to enjoy.”
Although somatic cells occur naturally and are not a food safety concern, dairy farmers monitor them because they can be used as a measure of the health of their cows. Processors also pay a premium for milk with low counts. A farmer whose herd has a very low count can receive a significantly higher price per hundredweight compared to a farmer whose herd average is high.