COVID-19 has changed the way the Faribault Parks and Recreation Department has been able to offer programs to the Faribault area. The most recent program to be revised is Open Skate at the Faribault Ice Arena. Open Skate is scheduled to start this Saturday Sept. 27. The State of Minnesota is allowing two pods of 25 on the ice. Saturdays have usually been under that maximum allowed number of skaters, but Sunday is almost always over that amount. So, the following changes have been put in place to ensure they do not go over the allowed number of 50 skaters that is permitted:
• Skaters must book a time slot by calling 334-2064 and giving them your name, what day and what time slot you would like to attend. As of right now, the city isn't dividing Saturday into two time slots.
• For Saturdays, you can book 12:30-3:30 p.m. If numbers dictate that the city will need to divide Saturdays into two time slots, they will do so.
• On Sundays, you can pick from the 6 to 7 p.m. time slot, or the 7:30-8:30 p.m. time slot. The city is only allowing a person to pick one time slot on Sundays to make sure everyone gets an opportunity to skate.
The fees for any time slot is $5/per skater, or you may purchase a punch card at the Community Center, which has 14 punches for $48.32. Skate rentals are still available at the Ice Arena for $3.
Schedules are available on the city of Faribault website under the Parks and Recreation page, under the Ice Arena tab.
Call or email David at the Faribault Parks and Recreation office at 334-2064 or at dpribbenow@ci.faribault.mn.us with any questions.