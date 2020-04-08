In response to COVID-19, Hiawathaland Transit is making temporary service adjustments, anticipated to last through April, with regular route service resuming on Saturday, May 2.
All regular routes in Faribault, Northfield and Red Wing will continue to be suspended and public transit will only be provided through Dial-A-Ride. Hours of service in Faribault are from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Hours available in Northfield are from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Riders wishing to access Hiawathaland public transit services must call dispatch at 866-623-7505 x1 to schedule their ride with a dispatch team member. Riders can schedule up to six days in advance or on the same day. Fares will be $1.25 per ride, and monthly route passes will be honored during this time.
In collaboration with the CDC and State of Minnesota’s efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, Hiawathaland Transit asks for any passenger with symptoms to stay home.