With complementary treats, drink and food specials, open houses, special vendors, goodie bags, and prizes, Thursday from 4-8 p.m. is for the ladies!
Get out and support Faribault businesses, where 70 cents of every dollar spent at small businesses remains in the local community.
Participating businesses: (14 and counting)
Crooked Pint — Faribault — $3 rails and hard seltzers
Humfeld Chiropractic Center- 50 goodie bags will be given out
Zensational — drawing for a $25 gift certificate towards your next service with Zensational, plus two additional vendors
Finally a Gift Store — 20% off select clothing items
Signature Bar & Grill — $3 Tattoo Girl Rose and Red Blend Wine, $5 appetizer shrimp and $5 pretzel bites
Gather On Centra l- complimentary appetizers, refreshments and tours
Central Ave Nutrition — shake and tea samples and protein bites
The Upper East Side — special vendors including Kari Casper
Our Place on 3rd — $1 off wine, Moscow mules, hot drinks
The Junk Monkey — amazing sales And a free gift with purchase!
10,000 Drops Craft Distillers
Cry Baby Craig’s Hot Sauce — complimentary chorizo empanadas and tours
Basilleo’s Pizza — Each lady that dines in the restaurant (4-10 p.m.) will get a tasty treat tucked into a glass.
Boxers — $3 Wine and White Claw specials, Spin to Win (while prizes last), Keepers of the Light Jar Candles $20
Throughout downtown there will be great specials, prizes, and fun to be had, all while getting a jump start on holiday shopping and supporting local businesses.
“Over the last year and half, we’ve seen the value and impact of our local businesses, and this is a great time to get out and support them while having a fun evening,” said Faribault Chamber of Commerce Main Street Coordinator and Tourism Director, Kelly Nygaard. “Additionally, downtown Faribault has several new businesses, which is very exciting, and this is your chance to get a sneak peak inside Cry Baby Craig’s, Gather on Central and stop into familiar favorites. Grab your friends and head downtown for an evening of fun during Ladies Night!”