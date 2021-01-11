Local author and historian Susan Hvistendahl will present a program for the Rice County Historical Society via Google Meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Hvistendahl, who wrote a “Historic Happenings” column for the Entertainment Guide of Southern Minnesota from 2007-2016, will speak on four topics: Heisman trophy winner Bruce Smith of Faribault, the early bicycling craze in Rice County, the history of the St. Olaf Band since 1891 and Northfield’s iconic Archer House, ravaged by fire last November.
For more information contact RCHS at 507-332-2121 or check rchistory.org. Join the meeting by using this link: meet.google.com/tby-vsmc-xyu.